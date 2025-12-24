March 7, 1940 - December 16, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 2, 2026, at 11:00 AM, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Oak Grove for Kevin J. Schuldt, age 85, who passed away Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at his residence in Oak Grove. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Schmidt with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at the church from 9:30- 11:00 AM prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in Sauk Rapids.

Kevin was born March 7, 1940 in St. Cloud to Arnold and Jeanette (Mosford) Schuldt. He married Jean Wallin on October 16, 1962 at St. Marcus Catholic Church. Jean died on June 14, 2015. He then married Jeanette (Runge) Trimbo on April 2, 2016 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Oak Grove. Kevin proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He moved to Oak Grove in 1972 and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he volunteered, served as an usher, and sang in the choir and also coached the church softball team. Kevin was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Francis Lions, where he served as the District 5M7 Governor. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, the Lions Eye Bank and the Lions Hearing Foundation. He was also a firearm safety instructor. He loved baseball and is in the Clear Lake baseball Hall of Fame and was a big Minnesota Twins baseball fan. Kevin was known for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. He deeply valued his family and was always present to support those he loved.

Kevin is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeanette of Oak Grove; children, David (Brenda) Princeton, Harold (Jill) of Randall, Nancy (Tom) Churchill of Maple Grove; and his step-children, Debbie (Tom) Alman of Rogers, Pat (Ronnie) Trimbo of Princeton, Joe (Anita) of Plymouth, Mike (Jill) of Fridley, and Andy (Kris) of Andover; grand-children, Heather (Dustin), Byran (Kim), Travis, Jaclyn (Mitch), Josh (Lynsy), John, Jobie (Josh) Kristin (James), Katie (Justin), and Luke (Jenna); 19 great -grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Nick (Becki), Amber, Emma (Anson), Noah, Micah, Rachel, Anna (Aaron), Adam and Jake; siblings, Maynard of Plymouth, Rick (Barb) of Farmington, Mary Snydle of Bloomington, Linda Dean of Duluth, Jerry (Marcia) of Clearwater, Sue Schuldt of Zion Crossroads, Bernie (Sharon) Schuldt of St. Augusta, Cindy (Steve) Reinholz of Hibbing, Jill (Edwardo) Martinez of Clearwater.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Jeanette, first wife, Jean; 2 infant children; brother and sisters, Phyllis Kirchner, Gail Radonski, Harold and Joan Brandt.

Memorials to the Minnesota Lions Eye Bank are preferred in lieu of flowers.