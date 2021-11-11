Kenny Beehler, 58, Sauk Rapids

August 5, 1963 - November 7, 2021

Kenny Beehler, age 58 of Sauk Rapids, passed away at his home from cancer on November 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 12 and from 10 to 11:00 AM, Saturday, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kenneth William Beehler was born August 5, 1963 in St. Cloud to Donald and Sharon (Tarnowski) Beehler. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1981, and attended Willmar Technical College where he studied Agriculture Business. He married Donita Templin on April 16, 1988 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. He worked at Centra Sota for 35 years as an Agronomist Operations Manager. Kenny also was very involved with Benton County 4-H for 37 years as a leader, was on the Benton County Fair Board for 25 years, and served two terms on the Foley School Board. He enjoyed helping others, working out on the family farm, attending his sons sporting events and working score clock at Foley Wrestling matches. The most important thing to Kenny was his wife, children and grandchildren and he will be greatly missed. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donita, Sauk Rapids, and sons, Michael (Kassie), St. Cloud and Kevin (Alyssa), Becker, grandchildren: Vincent, Mason, Ivan, Harper and Hudson, parents: Donald and Sharon Beehler of Gilman and siblings: Tammy (Steve Goertz), Long Prairie, Dawn (Mark Johnson), Willmar, Randy, Foley, adopted sisters: Kim, Oakdale, and Ginger, Fort Meyers, as well as father and mother-in-law, David and Joan Templin, Gilman and sister-in-law, Denise Roberts (Brian Rudolph), Sauk Rapids, 12 nieces and nephews and aunts, uncles, cousins and many life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.