Kenneth W. Korman, 82, St. Augusta

November 3, 1938 - June 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Kenneth W. Korman, age 82, of St. Augusta, who passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Parish Center.

Ken was born on November 3, 1938 to Walter and Alice (Namyst) Korman in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Ken graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1956. After graduating, Ken worked for the railroad as a Telegraph Operator. He eventually would go on to work for the United States Post Office as a clerk, retiring after 35 years of service. He met the love of his life, Dorothy J. Zwack at a dance. The two were married in a double ceremony with Dorothy’s sister, Theresa and her husband, Jack Blommer, in Royalton on June 14, 1960. Together, they made their home and raised their family in St. Augusta. Ken was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, and the Nocturnal Adoration Society. He also enjoyed giving of his time and talents by volunteering at Church.

Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family. Ken enjoyed farming and working with his John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed gopher trapping, crunching numbers, playing cards, especially Black Jack and Cribbage, talking politics and going Polka dancing (he was the smoothest dancer West of the Mississippi).

Ken is survived by his children, Ann of St. Augusta, Lori (Michael) Rick of Portland, OR, Paula (Bruce) Derosier of St. Cloud, Kurt (Melissa) of Lake Elmo, Kris of St. Cloud, Tony (Cheri) of Sauk Rapids, and Bridget (Loralei Walker) of Olympia, WA; son-in-law, Kevin Chopp of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Daniel and Samuel Derosier, Katie and Kwinten Chopp, Quayd and Charley Korman, Benjamin and William Korman; great-grandson, Sidney Derosier; siblings, Mary (Michael) Gillham of Becker, Therese (El) Haus of St. Augusta, Barbara (Joe) Styles of St. Cloud, and John (Pamela) of Mendota Heights; sister-in-law, Theresa Blommer, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; daughter, Kateri Chopp; and sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lloyd Eversman.

A special thank you to the staff of Cherrywood Advanced Living and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Ken.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkinson’s Disease Research.