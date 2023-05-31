Kenneth Jon Zitur, 69, Avon

December 17, 1953 - May 28, 2023

Ken’s family will host a celebration of life on Sunday, June 25th, 2023, at Albany Pioneer Grounds in Albany, Minnesota. There will be a service at 1:00 pm followed by a meal and time to share memories. Please dress casually – Ken wouldn’t have wanted you to get dressed up just for him.

Kenneth Jon Zitur, age 69, of Avon, Minnesota, passed away on May 28th, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. More often known as Ken, Kenny, cowboy Ken, Iron Man, or “the blacksmith”, he was born on December 17th, 1953, to Alois and Wanda (Opitz) Zitur in St. Cloud, MN.

After graduating from Apollo High School in 1972, Ken went on to take welding classes at the St. Cloud Technical College. From there, he found his love of blacksmithing while working at the Burlington Northern Railroad in Waite Park for 12 years, until it closed in 1986. With his love of blacksmithing in hand, he decided to start his own business, Ken’s Custom Iron, in 1988, where he mainly focused on creating metal crafts and ornamental iron while attending craft shows. Ken married MaryLou (Arnzen) in 1992 in St. Cloud and they continued to grow the business while expanding into different areas of blacksmithing and metal fabrication. For 34 years, they worked side-by-side and were fortunate to have their daughter, Samantha, and her husband, Justin, join the team. They look forward to continuing Ken’s legacy through the business in the years ahead. A firm believer that if you’re doing what you love, you never work a day in your life, Ken enjoyed blacksmithing in his free time along with horseback riding, cruising in the jeep, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A true cowboy at heart with a love of the outdoors, he’d often be seen singing an old cowboy tune, tinkering on his vehicles to plan a trip out West, or brainstorming his next project at the anvil. He was active in the Pioneer Club and enjoyed mentoring others through the business and in the Central Minnesota Blacksmith’s Club.

Ken was known both for his creativity and passion, but also his quick-witted humor and love for a well-placed one-liner. He had a heart of gold and a desire to always give back to others. Everyone that knew him knew there was a teddy bear inside his tough exterior, which was often shown through the tear he would shed anytime the National Anthem played.

Ken is survived firstly by his loving wife, MaryLou Zitur of 30 years, who will always be grateful she got to spend so much time with him both in the shop and sharing their hobbies together. A proud dad, he wouldn’t hesitate to brag about their daughter, Samantha, and her husband, Justin Rule, of Bowlus. He took extreme pride in his two grandchildren Blake (5) and Callie Rule (1), and though Callie was too young to make years of memories, he enjoyed soaking up every moment he could with Blake. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, Tom (Chris) Zitur of Sauk Rapids, Karen (Ralph) Hanson of Willmar, and Steve (Sonja) Zitur of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Wanda Zitur.