March 5, 1942 - August 17, 2025

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Kenneth Henry Finken, age 83, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at his home.

Kenneth was born March 5, 1942 to Henry and Marie (Wensman) Finken in Buckman. He married the love of his life, Marcene (Sobotik) Finken in 1971. Ken opened the very first pawn shop in St. Cloud in 1970, starting in a small room in the East Side Car Wash. The oddest item he was asked to pawn was a small monkey. Ken moved to 519 2nd St. N. for a short time before buying the building at 424 East St. Germain. He was open for 40 years total, finally deciding to close in October of 2016. Ken also owned the original Sportsman Bar (now White Horse) and Book’ems Bar, both in downtown St. Cloud. Ken loved meeting people and being able to help them in some way. He semi-retired and the business was run by his manager Al Lassen and Mick Loesch. In 2016 he locked the door for the last time.

He is survived by his wife, Marcene of St. Cloud; daughter, Becky (Dave Wurzberger) Pelkey of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Trevor Waldorf (Bri Willie) of Sauk Rapids, Mitchell (Devin) Waldorf of Sauk Rapids, Nathan (Noelia) Waldorf of St. Cloud; brother, Terry Finken of Detroit, MI; and sister, Susan Allerman of Little Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Stanley Proper and sister, Joyce (Paul) Waldvogel.