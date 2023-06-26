Kathleen Marie “Kay” Hamerlinck, 95, St. Cloud

March 10, 1928 - June 23, 2023

Kathleen Hamerlinck loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathleen Marie “Kay” Hamerlinck, 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community after a brief illness. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Kay was born on March 10, 1928, in Minneota, Minnesota, the second of four children born to Edmund and Theresa Gits. Kay was a compassionate caregiver her entire life. After high school she cared for an elderly grandfather in California, worked as a dental assistant, and as an aide at the Sister Kenny Institute. That early experience came in handy years later when raising six children. On May 6, 1950, Kay married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Hamerlinck, in Norfolk, Virginia, where Don was stationed at the U.S. Naval Base. When he completed his military service they moved to Moorhead, Minnesota, where Don received his teaching degree.

In 1956 Don got a teaching job in Wadena, Minnesota, where the couple raised their six children. In 1976 the family moved to St. Cloud, where Don was President of the St. Cloud Technical College from 1976 until his retirement in 1990. In retirement, Kay enjoyed traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and spoiling her grandchildren. Music played an important role in Kay’s life. Whether it was studying violin as a child or lending her beautiful singing voice to the Resurrection Choir at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she brought joy into the world through her musical gifts.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Don; her parents; sister, Sr. Betty Gits, CSJ; brother, Greg; and in-laws, Francis and Jeanette Hamerlinck, and Pauline and Leonard Hoffman.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Bennett; children, Mary (Bruce) O’Dell, Thomas (Gail), John (Merrilee), Jim, Paul (Jenny) and Peter (Amy); and seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Benedict’s Senior Community and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.