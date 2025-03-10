Kathleen “Katie” Bestgen, 92, St. Cloud

November 8, 1932 – March 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church for Kathleen “Katie” Bestgen, age 92, of St. Cloud. Katie passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025 at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Katie was born November 8, 1932 in St. Cloud to Victor J. and Laura (Stang) Dietman. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She married Melvin “Babe” Bestgen on November 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they raised four children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, and the Telephone Pioneers. She will be remembered for her special gift of caretaking for generations of her family.

Katie is survived by her children Tom of St. Cloud, Mike (Vicki) of St. Cloud, Jim of Mesa, AZ and Janet (Chris) Reinholz of St. Cloud, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, siblings Marlene Rennie, Leroy Dietman, Barb (Tom) Miller and Robert (JoAnne) Dietman and Bill (Jan) Dietman.

Preceding Katie in death were her parents, husband Babe, brother Al, Donny and Junie Dietman and sisters Janet Dietman and Laura Ann Nelson.

A special thank you to the staffs of CentraCare Hospice and St. Benedict’s memory care unit for all the care she received.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary’s Cathedral or the Poor Clare Monastery.