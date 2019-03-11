Kathleen Ann Somers, 67, Rochert

October 12, 1951 - March 8, 2019

Kathleen Ann Somers, 67, of Rochert, MN passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Cold Spring, MN. After years of suffering with congestive heart failure, she was finally called Home to God, with her loving family by her side.

Kathleen was born October 12, 1951 in Fargo, ND to Ernest and Barbara (Ferrin) Somes. Of the six Somes children, Kathleen was born second; the first daughter. Kathleen married Rodney Stockstad in August of 1973. They moved to Cleveland, OH where they had two children. In 1985 the family moved to MN, where Kathleen worked a variety of jobs, including managing her own daycare and eventually finding fulfillment in real estate. In 1994 she graduated from Saint Mary’s University of MN (Twin Cities) with her Master’s in psychology. She always credited her success in real estate to this degree.

Eventually, Kathleen found her way back to her cherished Cotton Lake in Rochert, MN, where her family spent their summers growing up. She enjoyed many years there, taking sunset boat rides, hosting family visits, and of course, aqua-lounging. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and their summer visits for lake time fun was a highlight for Kathleen.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Barbara Somes of Fargo, ND; older brother Michael Somes of Apple Valley, MN; and ex-husband Rodney Stockstad of Milnor, ND. She is survived by her son Ryan Stockstad of Valley Village, CA; daughter Erika Hansen (Peter) of Cold Spring, MN; grandchildren Alexa Hansen, Timothy Hansen, Madalynn Hansen, Cameron Grieger, and Sebastian Hansen; siblings Timothy Somes, Heather Lahren (Jim Ressemann), Jayne Schloesser (Lynn) and J.P. Somes (Pam); and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Friday, March 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee, MN. Visitation will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by mass at 1:00 p.m. and hospitality to follow.

The family wishes to thank all those who supported Kathleen over the years, especially her friends on Cotton Lake and those who cared for Kathleen during her final journey including the wonderful nurses and staff from the St. Croix Hospice team, dear friend Mary Jane White, and countless others.