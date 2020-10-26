Karleen Z. Cox, 57, Waite Park

March 14, 1963 - October 24, 2020

A Private Memorial Service will be held for Karleen Z. Cox, 57, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home.

Karleen was born on March 14, 1963 in St. Paul to Robert and Lois (Mielke) Ketelle. She grew up in and graduated from Osakis High School. Karleen’s love during her high school days was playing basketball and riding horse. In her later years, Karleen went on to obtain her Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in Education. She was very passionate about teaching and helping kids. All of her student’s loved her. She was currently employed as a special education teacher with Benton Stearns Voyagers. Prior to teaching she was a waitress at Red Lobster for 22 years.

Above all, Karleen loved being a mother to her five children and grandmother to eight grandchildren. She adored her family and treasured the time she had with them. She also enjoyed all the laughs and stories shared during the big family dinners she hosted. She will be remembered for her big heart, hard work, determination and strength in all that life threw her way.

She is survived by her children, Jason (Tiffany) Schwieger of Sartell, Jessica Cox of Waite Park, Taryn Cox of Sartell, Jakob Cox of Waite Park; grandchildren, Bailee, Miyaa, Madison, Tayden, Mikyla, Ramone, Grayson; mother, Lois Ketelle of Osakis; brother, Tony (Steph) Ketelle; and many beloved students and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 2012; son, Timothy Schwieger in 2012; and grandson, Traven Ketelle in 2010.