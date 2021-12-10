Karla S. Sommers, 59, Sauk Rapids

May 2, 1962 - December 5, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karla S. Sommers, age 59, who passed away Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Karla was born May 2, 1962 in St. Cloud to Marrell & Bernice (Maurer) Thurber. She grew up in South Haven and graduated from Kimball High School. She worked in Guest Services for Kwik Trip in Sauk Rapids. Karla enjoyed fishing, camping, arts & crafts, and refurbishing furniture and antiques. She had an infectious laugh and would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Billy of Minneapolis, Andy of Texas and Sam (Mark Krueger) of Richmond; mother, Bernice Thurber of South Haven; sisters and brothers, Connie (Frank) Porcaro of Lake Tahoe, CA, Wanda (Jimmy) Kuseske of St. Cloud, Pam Thurber-Engen of Paynesville, James (Janet) Thurber of Annandale, Bob (Colleen) Thurber of South Haven and Don (Bonnie) Thurber of Kimball. She was preceded in death by her father, Marrell.

The family would like to thank St. Cloud Hospital 5th Floor Oncology, Coborn Cancer Center, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.