Kari Lynn Block, 44, Bloomington (formerly of Paynesville)

February 14, 1976 - August 22, 2020

A visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Kari Lynn Block, age 44, of Bloomington and formerly of Paynesville. A private graveside service will follow at the Paynesville Cemetery with Pastor Adam Butler presiding. Kari passed away August 22, 2020 at her home in Bloomington after a year-long battle with chronic illnesses.

Kari was born February 14, 1976 in Paynesville to Kenny and Kathy (Eastling) Block. She was baptized and confirmed in the Paynesville Lutheran Church and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1994. She graduated from Anoka-Ramsey College and went on to graduate with honors from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Environmental Studies. She currently worked for Westwood Professional Services in Minnetonka as a GIS manager for the past 15 years and was a mentor for many. She mapped thousands of wind, solar, energy and land projects across the United States.

Kari is survived by her parents of Paynesville, brother Kevin Block of Paynesville, sister Karen Block of Avon, nephew Justin Block of St. Cloud and her 20-year partner Jon Shern of Bloomington and his mother Carole and four siblings.

Preceding Kari in death is her infant nephew Jordan Livingood, sister-in-law Sue Block and Jon’s father Ray Shern.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Tri-County Humane Society.

Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged.