Karen B. Schroepfer, 66, Waite Park

June 1, 1958 - September 9, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Karen B. Schroepfer, age 66, of Waite Park, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Karen passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Celebration of life to follow at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the church in Waite Park.

Karen was born on June 1, 1958 in Waite Park to Richard and Rose (Kremers) Meemken. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1976. Karen married Steven Schroepfer on September 3, 1988 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital as a Dietary Technician for over 30 years. Karen was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie Auxiliary #622, and the Women of the Moose #417.

She enjoyed bowling, music, playing cards, movies, sports and traveling. Karen especially loved all the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; sister, Audrey Bellmont of Waite Park; brothers, Tim (Bonnie) Meemken of Sauk Rapids, Dan (Karla) Meemken of Taylor Falls; as well as extended family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Bellmont.

A Special Thank You to all the medical care givers who have helped Karen throughout her life.

Please wear something blue in memory of Karen.