Kandiyohi Hunters Rescued in Two Separate Water Incidents

Kandiyohi Hunters Rescued in Two Separate Water Incidents

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department rescued hunters on Saturday in two separate water incidents.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two duck hunters, ages 33 and 13, with early signs of hypothermia stranded on the Middle Fork Crow River in New London Township.

The wind was gusting at about 30 mph. After their boat filled with water, the pair swam to an island to call for help.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a hunter stranded on an island in Big Kandiyohi Lake.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The 32-year-old man’s boat had sunk after it filled with water due to the strong winds. The man was rescued and returned to shore.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON