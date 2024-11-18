Kandiyohi Hunters Rescued in Two Separate Water Incidents
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department rescued hunters on Saturday in two separate water incidents.
Around 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two duck hunters, ages 33 and 13, with early signs of hypothermia stranded on the Middle Fork Crow River in New London Township.
The wind was gusting at about 30 mph. After their boat filled with water, the pair swam to an island to call for help.
Just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a hunter stranded on an island in Big Kandiyohi Lake.
Get our free mobile app
The 32-year-old man’s boat had sunk after it filled with water due to the strong winds. The man was rescued and returned to shore.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz