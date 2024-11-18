Kandiyohi Hunters Rescued in Two Separate Water Incidents

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department rescued hunters on Saturday in two separate water incidents.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two duck hunters, ages 33 and 13, with early signs of hypothermia stranded on the Middle Fork Crow River in New London Township.

The wind was gusting at about 30 mph. After their boat filled with water, the pair swam to an island to call for help.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a hunter stranded on an island in Big Kandiyohi Lake.

The 32-year-old man’s boat had sunk after it filled with water due to the strong winds. The man was rescued and returned to shore.

