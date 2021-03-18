Julie M. Bichler, 71, St. Cloud

January 5, 1950 - March 17, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Julie M. Bichler, age 71 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Julie was born January 5, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Arthur and Brigitte (Stamm) Olson. She lived in St. Cloud most of her life. Julie along with her brothers were second generation owners of Brigitte’s Café in St. Cloud until retiring in 2018. Her greatest loves in life were customer service and especially her family.

Julie is survived by her sons, Arthur (Jamie) of Laguna Beach, California and Brad (Melissa) of Clearwater; two granddaughters, Brianna and Ava; brothers, David (Julie) of Clearwater and Michael (Debbie) of Foley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.