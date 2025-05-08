Judy “Dooda” Thomes, 71, Cold Spring

February 6, 1954 - May 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN for Judy “Dooda” Thomes, age 71, who died May 5, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Joseph Church Heritage Hall.

Judy was born in Robbinsdale, MN to Ralph and Betty (Brandt) Linderholm. She married Allan Thomes September 4, 1999, in St. Joseph, MN. Judy received her BSN from Metro State University in Minneapolis, MN and was a certified orthopedic nurse.

Judy worked as a registered nurse for over forty years; spending most of that time at the St. Cloud Hospital and retiring from the St. Cloud VA in 2016. She shared her medical expertise and compassion with all her family and friends. Judy enjoyed counter cross stitch, baking, cooking, sporting events (especially NASCAR), and spending time in Arizona with Al. She loved being with her grandchildren and family. Judy was a member of St. Joseph’s parish and volunteered at the St. Benedicts Monastery in St. Joseph, MN.

She is survived by her husband, Allan; stepsons, Greg (Kelsey) Thomes, Mark (Katie) Thomes; grandchildren, Hadlie, Zander, and Emmalyn; brother, Brian (Sue) Linderholm; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Gregor and Lorraine Thomes; brother-in-law, Dennis Thomes; sister-in-law, Caroline (Ron) Hoagland.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Cancer Center.