Judith Leyk, 84, St. Cloud

June 9, 1939 - June 4, 2024

attachment-Judith Leyk loading...

Judith Leyk, age 84 of St. Cloud, passed away June 4, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Judith Julia Leyk was born June 9, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Eugene and Elizabeth (Neumann) Secord. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1958. She was a woman of strong faith, enjoyed playing Bingo and had a good sense of humor. She had lived in assisted living most of her adult life. The family wishes to thank the staff at Care Free Living in St. Cloud for their care and compassion given to Judith during her time there.

She is survived by her children: Joel (Robin) Leyk, Pennsylvania; Jeffery Leyk, Iowa; Amy (Marty) Scheele, MO.; DeAnne Owings, MO., 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a brother, Eugene (Judy) Secord of Princeton as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Donna Hanten, Phyllis Winter and a brother, Alden Secord.