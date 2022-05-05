Judith A. “Judy” Schindler, 76, St. Cloud

May 15, 1946 - May 4, 2022

attachment-Judy Schindler loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Judith A. “Judy” Schindler age 76 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Mausoleum, St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. and a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Judy was born March 15, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leander and Ursala (Jesh) Backes. She married David F. Schindler on July 27, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Judy was employed by the St. Cloud School District #742 as a Computer Specialist for 30 years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish where she was an usher and greeter.

Judy is survived by her husband, David “Stretch”; son, Jason (Sarah) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Eric Stinski, Bailey (Liam Erickson) Stinski, Hannah Schindler and Victoria Schindler; great grandson, Cooper Pfau; sisters, Mary Staller of St. Cloud and Kathy (Jim) Mahoney of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Carol Schindler of St. Joseph and Diane Ryterski of Cudahy, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step and second mom Agnes Backes; infant son, Kurt; brothers-in-law, Thomas Staller, Thomas Schindler and Norb Ryterski.