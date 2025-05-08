Juanita V. “Nita” Nohner, 72, St. Cloud

March 23, 1953 - May 6, 2025

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Juanita V. “Nita” Nohner, age 72, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, following the visitation. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Juanita V. Nohner was born March 23, 1953, in Sauk Centre to Ambrose and Mildred (Heinen) Muellner. She married John N. McCarney in 1973, in St. Cloud, and they had two children together. They later divorced. Juanita then married William “Bill” Nohner in 1995, in St. Cloud, MN. Nita worked as a nurse at the St. Cloud VA, St. Cloud Hospital, and then Eye Physicians and Surgeons before retiring in 1998, allowing her and Bill to travel. More than anything, Nita was most proud of the titles that she held dear to her heart of “Mom, Grandma, and Gigi”

Nita is survived by her husband, Bill of St. Cloud; children, Nicholas (Kelly) McCarney, Jennifer (Rick) Johnson; grandchildren, Reese McCarney, Tyler McCarney, Kali Enstad (Cole), Emma Enstad (Sam), Drew Enstad; great-grandson John Dane Morett; sibling, Jackie Friese

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Edmund and Clara Nohner; and Sister-in-law Judy Nohner.

Special thanks to St. Cloud Hospital staff.