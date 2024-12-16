Time Running Out for Holder of $1M Minnesota Millionaire Ticket

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Time and luck are running out for a raffle ticket holder.

With only two weeks to go before the end of the year, one of the two tickets worth $1 million in the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle game still has not come forward to claim their prize.

We do know the ticket was purchased at the Coborn's Store in Delano for the drawing on January 1st, 2024. The Minnesota Lottery officials say winners have exactly one year to claim their prize, so whoever has that ticket has until New Year's Eve to turn it in.

Meanwhile, all of the tickets for this year's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle drawing are sold out. Tickets are $10 each. Cash prizes range between $50 and $1 million.

Again, this year's winners will be announced on New Year's Day.

There is another smaller unclaimed prize that time is running out on as well. There was a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket for the January 3rd, 2024 drawing that has not been claimed yet. That was sold at a Cub Foods store in Minneapolis. That ticket has to be turned in by January 3rd, 2025.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

