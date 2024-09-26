Update: Palmer Bus Company End Of Day Schedule Normal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In an update at noon Thursday Superintendent Laurie Putnam says Palmer Bus Company has informed the school district they will run the end of the day routes on time and as scheduled.

Palmer is confident that all routes will run as planned on time on Friday as well.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

The St. Cloud Area School District leaders were scrambling Thursday morning after they were informed at 6:45 a.m. that Palmer Bus Service would not be running its routes due to an internal company issue.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says 16 elementary routes and 14 secondary routes were impacted.

The district encouraged families to bring their kids to school as they were able.

Putnam says drivers from Spanier and Voigt Bus Companies have stepped in and will be picking up the remaining students two hours late.

Putnam says a number of buildings in the district have been impacted.

Putnam says the same fill-in drivers will be used to bring the students home on a delayed basis. She says they don't have the time schedule yet.

She asks families to watch the district's social media pages and website for the latest updates.

She also asks families to give the fill in drivers some grace as the routes are not familiar to them.

WJON News has reached to Palmer Bus Company for a statement, but we have not heard back from them yet.

