St. Cloud to Dedicate City’s 100th Park, Clark Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a dedication ceremony for St. Cloud's 100th park.

Mayor Dave Kleis will host the event Wednesday at noon at Clark Park on the northwest side of Clark Field.

Clark Park is named after Elizabeth Clark the first principal of St. Cloud Technical High School.

St. Cloud's nationally recognized and award-winning park system encompassed just over 1,697 acres across 100 park sites.

The city's oldest park is Barden Park which was established in 1855. St. Cloud/Spalt Park was dedicated in 1884, Central Park in 1887, and Lions Park in 1888.

The largest park in the system is Neenah Creek Park with 280 acres, River Bluffs Regional Park with 190 acres, Whitney Parks with 138.50 acres, and Riverside Regional Park (including Munsinger and Clemens Gardens) with 125.22 acres.

The smallest park is Triangle Park at just 0.24 acres, which was established in 1953.

The last park to be dedicated in St. Cloud was Mill River Estates Park in 2023 which has 14.06 acres.

