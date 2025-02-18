Spotlight: Cher, Beatles Tributes Coming the Paramount Stage

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Tribute Artist of the Year is coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts this Friday.

Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says Lisa McClowery will be performing all of Cher's top hits in her show.

She's been doing this Cher show in Vegas for a while now and it's all the glitz and glamor that you would imagine would come with Cher. We've been having some fun at the Paramount going through her material, the costume changes and all the hits.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and tickets are still available.

On Sunday night, the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota's Big Bang show with Ted Manderfeld, Tommy Vee, and Bennett Vee is at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to that show are getting limited.

Next Thursday there's a free movie "The Wild Robot" in partnership with District 742. However, there are no tickets remaining for that event.

Boulka says the Revolution 5 with a Little Help From Our Friends back by popular demand.

They've been at the Paramount before. They usually sell this show out. It's a full show so they've got the four singers, and a brass section, a string quartet, a percussion ensemble, and a lot going on on stage.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Flying Karamazov Brothers: 50 Years of Juggling and Cheap Theatrics is there on March 1St.

Get our free mobile app

And, the Divas Through the Decade is doing a special weekday matinee on March 4th at 1:30 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES