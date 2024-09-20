Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation Award Winners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations and individuals will be receiving awards from the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

It announced Friday five awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve the communities in Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties.

The Department of the Year Award goes to Freeport Fire and Rescue Department. It was nominated by Freeport Mayor Mike Eveslage.

Outstanding Contribution to Public Safety Awards go to Scheels Corporation in Waite Park which supports area law enforcement with public safety equipment and other donations, St. Cloud Police Officer Nicholas Tylutki for his compassion in managing pedestrian safety concerns on the Anacostia railway in St. Cloud, and Rockville Fire Chief Rodney Schaefer for his many years of service.

A special Life Saving Award will be presented to individuals in the St. Joseph police department and fire department, Mayo Ambulance, and staff at Little Saints Academy for their response to a medical emergency.

The awards will be presented on October 25th at the 3rd annual First Responder Appreciation Dinner at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

