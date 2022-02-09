Joyce L. Anderson, 93, Clear Lake

July 5, 1928 - February 8, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Joyce L. Anderson, age 93, who passed away peacefully at her home in Clear Lake on Tuesday. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home in Becker.

Joyce was born July 5, 1928 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Clara (Thole) Fish. She was united in marriage to Clayton Anderson on February 18, 1950 in St. Cloud. Joyce lived in Becker for most of her life. She ran the family farm and was a state fire warden from 1957-1997. Joyce also raised foster kids and worked at Catholic Charities for a few years helping in the kitchen. She also was the coordinator at the dining site at the Woodbrier. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was President of the Parents and Teachers Association at Becker High School. Joyce enjoyed fishing with her dad, traveling to see her children, cross stitch, and jigsaw puzzles. She was soft spoken, had a great sense of humor, was a hard worker, and most importantly, was most proud of her family.

Joyce is survived by her children, Janice Anderson of Rockford, Katherine (Larry) Kersjes of Kalamazoo, MI, Jacqueline Anderson of Clear Lake, Debra Anderson of Clear Lake, and William (Suzanne) of Becker; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Alice Fish of Sartell; and foster children, Mark and Terry Lemke. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; foster son, Michael Nolan; brothers, Barney, Don, and Beans; sisters, Frances, Gail, and Boots.