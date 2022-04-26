Joyce E. Brannan, 90, Waite Park

November 1, 1931 - April 23, 2022

attachment-Joyce Brannan loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Joyce E. Brannan, age 90, of Waite Park, who passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph, with loved ones by her side. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

Joyce was born on November 1, 1931 to Henry and Gertrude (Alvord) Brunner in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to James A. Brannan, Sr. on January 27, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they lived in the Waite Park area where she helped support her husband’s business and raised her family of seven children. After her children were all grown, she held various other jobs in the St. Cloud area. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, the Christian Women, and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Unit #428 Women’s Auxiliary.

Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family and friends. Everyone was welcomed into her home. She was always giving and caring for others with a warm heart, a contagious smile and an infectious laugh. Joyce was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed giving of her time and talents by helping those in need by volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Church Funeral Lunch Committee and many other activities at Church, often with her grandchildren in tow. Her favorite annual traditions included family bouja, celebrating birthdays and holidays, and family camping. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bowling league, playing cards, and riding her bike - which she rode until she was 83. Joyce will be dearly missed by many of her friends, especially those from her card groups and coffee clutch.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jackie Brannan, Jerry (Sue), Joe (Linda), Jeff (Kimberly), Janet (Randy) Lommel, and Jimbo “James Jr.” (Debbie Jo); eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dolores Brunner; brother-in-law, Al Kantor and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John; sister, Cathy Kantor and brothers, Ken (Alice), Ronald and Louis Brunner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thanks to the memory care staff of Woodcrest of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Joyce.