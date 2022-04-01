Joyce Ann Robak, 90, Waite Park

October 10, 1931 - March 30, 2022

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday April 5, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joyce Robak, 90 of Waite Park who died Wednesday at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park.

Joyce was born October 10, 1931 in Waite Park to Frank & Oliva (Pyka) Spychala. She was number seven of thirteen children. Joyce married Marvin J. Raden on June 26, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. He passed away in 1960. She married James Robak on January 18, 1968 in Goodyear, AZ. Joyce worked in the optical business for many years in Sauk Rapids. She is a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park where she was also a past member of the Christian Women. She was very spiritual and volunteered at the church and was active on the funeral lunch committee for over 40 years. She was also active on the Waite Park Centennial committee. Joyce also enjoyed writing stories of her life, as well as beautiful poems. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Lynne (Dean) Peterson, granddaughter Tonya (Shaun Nordin) Peterson, grandson Brent Peterson, great grandchildren; Jase Nordin, Emma Nordin and Colton Peterson, siblings; Sandra (Bob) Sauer, Carol (Larry) Rassier, Russel (Brenda) Spychala, Phyllis Vogt, Gary (Judy) Spychala, and Charlene (Gary) Skeate.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Delores, first husband Marvin in 1960, second husband Jim in 1998, siblings, Roy, Mary Mae, Jim, Wally and Rocky.

A special thanks to the staff at Sartell Country Manor for their wonderful care over the past years.