Joseph Kornovich, 65, Oak Park

April 10, 1953 - April 21, 2018

Joseph Kornovich, age 65, of Oak Park passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 27, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston, Minnesota. Rev. James Remmerswaal will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Thursday, April 26th at Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Joseph Kornovich was born April 10, 1953 in Buffalo, Minnesota to Jerome and Lucille (Zachmann) Kornovich. Joe married Jacalyn Moulzolf on June 16, 1973 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill, Minnesota. The couple lived in Oak Park their entire life. Joe has driven truck his entire life; he started driving for his dad and ended at Brenny Specialized. His passions included spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, trucking, farming, riding and driving horses, and helping his son Chad with his mudding sport. He was known for his kind heart and helpfulness to others, and sense of humor. His friends have several “nicknames” including: Smoking Joe, The Legend, Joe-B-One.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jackie of Oak Park; son, Chad (Kristine) of Milaca; daughters: Kelly (Pete) Helmin of Foley, Jody (Mike) Majerus of Oak Park, and Katie (Jon) Schwartz of Foreston; 12 grandchildren: Reed, Ryan and Mason Kornovich, Hailey, Paige and Lexi Helmin, Logan, Morgan and Gavin Majerus, Taylor, Ethan and Crystal Schwartz; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and grandson, Cole Majerus