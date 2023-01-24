Joseph Herbert Hentges, 53, St. Cloud

February 3, 1969 - January 23, 2023

attachment-Joseph Hentges loading...

Memorial Services Celebrating the life of Joseph Herbert Hentges, age 53 of St. Cloud, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Joe passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023 surrounded by family and holding his wife’s hand.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joe was born on February 3, 1969 in Racine, WI to Douglas Hentges and Gerry Demeules. He married Jennifer Lea on October 11, 2008 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Joe worked the Clearwater Travel Plaza as a chef and much more for 28 years.

He enjoyed football (especially the Dallas Cowboys), campfires, swimming, boating, traveling, zoos, his dog, Ronnie and above all spending time with his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jen; mother, Gerry of St. Cloud; sister, Julie Kline of St. Cloud; nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, and uncles.