Joseph H. “Joe” Raab, 94, St. Joseph

October 2, 1927 - August 16, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Joseph H. “Joe” Raab, age 94, of St. Joseph, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Joe was born on October 2, 1927 to Louis and Katherine (Salzer) Raab in Avon, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in Avon and spent his entire life in the area. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Force at the tail end of World War II, serving from 1946-1947. During his tour, he was stationed in Saipan and Guam working a security detail and assisting in clean-up efforts after the war. He was united in marriage to Arlene Notsch on May 15, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Joe worked for Frigidaire, in Quality Control, retiring after 47 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Joe was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren. He was an avid wood worker, enjoyed going deer hunting, fishing and playing croquet at the hunting shack. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Ken (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Tom of St. Stephen, Margie Raab of St. Joseph, and Donnie of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sadie (Jon) Nelson, Laura (Jason) Latzke, T.J. (Shaina), Stacy (Noah) Nordmann; great grandchildren, Bailey, Nathan, Sam, Morgan, Milo, Nolan and Ruby; special little buddy, Jasper; brother, Louie; sister-in-law, Pat; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 61 years, Arlene; brothers, Steve (Donna), Leo (Joan), Martin, and Meinie; sisters, Betty (Everette) Clary, Marie (Steve) Schirmers, Hilda (Bob) Chmielewski and infant sister, Agnes; and sister-in-law, Sheila.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Joe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.