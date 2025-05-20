Jose D. Uvero, Sr., 60, Iriga City

October 26, 1964 – May 14, 2025

Jose Uvero, age 60, of Iriga City, passed away in St. Cloud, MN. Born on October 26, 1964, in Iriga City. He dedicated over 26 years providing for his family and ensuring that they were never without primarily working at Wood Craft Industries.

He married Elvira (Elvie) in 1992, and together they raised three children, Millicent, Khalil, and Jose Jr. Jose Sr. was a devoted father who found joy in cycling, billiards, bowling, singing at his church, and spending time with his family.

Jose Sr. is survived by his wife, Elvira “Elvie”; children, Millicent Uvero, Khalil, Jose Jr. “Bo”; and mother, Pacita Uvero.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 22nd from 4pm-7pm and after 2pm on Friday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Celebration of Jose’s life will be held on Friday, May 23rd at 3pm at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Jose’s compassion, wisdom, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorials are preferred.