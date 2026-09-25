Brainerd — John Robert “Jack” Seelhammer, 94, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2026, in Brainerd, Minnesota.

John was born December 7, 1931, in Cogswell, North Dakota, to Jacob “Jake” and Mary Lillian (Flesch) Seelhammer. He grew up helping in his family’s restaurant and general store. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 before attending North Dakota State University, where he earned an engineering degree. He worked as an industrial engineer for Boeing, St. Cloud Hospital, Malco Tools and the Minnesota Veterans Home. He also taught engineering at St. Cloud State University.

John married Betty Jane Brausen in August 1956 in Pierz, Minnesota. They shared 70 years of marriage and raised six children. He was active in the Lions Club, Toastmasters, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and other community organizations.

John was known for his kindness, curiosity, patience and optimism. He enjoyed building, fixing, creating and improving things.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Cynthia (Tom Marcinko) Seelhammer, Denise Seelhammer Ausderau, Joan (Dave) Becker, Renee (Derrick) Taylor, Mark (Luz González) Seelhammer and Lisa (Bill) Smith; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Wayne Seelhammer; and sisters, Mary Jane Cady and Darlene Howbert.

A funeral Mass celebrating John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church, followed by a gathering in the church hall. Private interment will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Save the Children, the National Wildlife Federation or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/john-jack-r-seelhammer/