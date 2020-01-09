John R. Lund, 72, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1947 - January 7, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for John R. Lund, age 72, who passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday. Rev. Todd Mattson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

John was born May 3, 1947 in Gaylord, MN to Robert “Bob” & Ruth (Schmidt) Lund. He married Kathy Tongen on May 18, 1968 in Gaylord. He was a graduate of Reisch School of Auctioneering and was in the auction business with his parents. John grew up in the trucking industry. Throughout his career, he worked in sales, management, safety and driver training, and in his retirement, driving. He was a founding member of Living Waters Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church and the Paramount Theater. John loved to drive, spend winters in Florida, and putz in the garage. No matter what he was doing, he enjoyed doing it with Kathy. He was well liked, personable, outgoing, thoughtful, meticulous, and a true gentleman. John was dedicated to his family and was very supportive of them.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy of Sauk Rapids; son, Travis (Stacy) of Foley and daughter, Betsey Lund Ross (Frank Ross) of Sauk Rapids; mother, Ruth Lund of Gaylord; and grandchildren, Paige Folkerts, Bryce & Drew Lund, and Cullen Ross. John was preceded in death by his father, Bob; and sister, RaVae Hofferbert.