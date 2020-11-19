John O. Duea, 88, Rice

December 28, 1931 - November 16, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for John O. Duea, 88 of Rice who passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on Monday, November 16, 2020. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m., followed by Rice American Legion Post #473 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

John was born on December 28, 1931 in Rice to Arthur and Helen (Janochoski) Duea. He married Theresa Guck on June 26, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months from 1952-1954. John lived in Rice his entire life and worked as a paper machine foreman at St. Regis Paper Mill for 41 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Busch Council #9138, the Rice American Legion Post #473 where he volunteered in the color guard, and was also involved with the Benton County Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, camping, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. John also liked to play cards and to travel. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa. John loved his work and he was very proud of his service in the military as well.

John is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Theresa of Rice; daughters and sons, Debbie (Jim) Wolf of Rice, Susie (Scott) Beierman of Rice, Larry (Anne Halek) Duea of Richmond, Brian (Bertha) Duea of Rice, David Duea of Rice, Laurie (Mike) Czech of Rice, Cindy (Dean) Seppelt of Rice, and Brad Duea of Rice; sisters and brothers, Lillian Sowada of Seminole, FL, Robert (Doris Ann) Duea of Rice, JoAnn (Richard) Popp of Isanti, Betty Giewedik of Sartell, and Tom Duea of Rice; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Building 51-1 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the excellent and compassionate care given to John.