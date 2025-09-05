July 21, 1956 – September 3, 2025

With heavy hearts, John C. Lahr, 69, of St. Joseph, MN, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital after recently being diagnosed with Leukemia and unexpected complications. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Heritage Hall, St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will begin at 4:00 PM. Rev. Bradley Jenniges OSB will officiate.

John Clayton Lahr was born on July 21, 1956, to David and Aniceta (Becker) Lahr in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Rita Heinen, on August 5, 1989, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, MN, a rural community near Albany. He worked for New Flyer for 25+ years as an assembly technician. Rita and John settled in St. Joseph, MN, and have lived there for 34 years, also being a part of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish. He enjoyed gardening, “blinging out” accessories, joyrides on his motorcycle, fishing, playing cards, camping, crochet, talking and telling stories, attending Mass on Sundays, phone calls with his twin, Jim, but most of all, spending time with his family. John was known for his goofiness, his child-like spirit, innovative and creative ideas, his strong work ethic, and his willingness to lend a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents. His legacy is lived on through his wife, Rita; children, Tyler (Madison) Lahr, Michelle (Lucas) Gerads, Maria Lahr (Jaryd Seever); grandchildren, Lucia and Thomas Lahr, Joachim Gerads; siblings, twin brother, Jim (Peggy) Lahr, Kathy (Richard) Reinke, Mike (Anita) Lahr, Marilyn (Gary) Herzberg, Ron (Kim) Lahr, Andy (Teresa) Lahr, Theresa Suess, Lynda (Tim) Schulte, and Deb (Brett) Miller.