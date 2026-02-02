July 30, 1934 – January 28, 2026

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville or John Henry Jones, age 91, of Paynesville. John passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026, at his home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery on a later date.

John was born on July 30, 1934, along with his identical twin brother Jerome, on his grandfather’s farm near Hawick, MN to Ed and Petra Jones. He attended country school through 8th grade and served in the Army from 1957-1958. He worked on a turkey farm before and after his military service. In 1961, he purchased a 120-acre farm southwest of Paynesville as he continued to work on the turkey farm nearby. On April 15, 1961, he was united in marriage to Joan Irene Eighner at the Methodist Church in Paynesville. They farmed the land, raising crops and livestock – mostly beef cattle. John’s biggest challenge was when Joan passed away unexpectedly in 1981, and he had three children to support.

John enjoyed farm life and it was hard to get him to take a break from it, but when he did, he loved playing cards with his family or friends at the senior center in town. He especially enjoyed fishing on local lakes. He was passionate about his Swedish and Norwegian heritage and had to have a meal of lutefisk and lefse at Christmastime with his brothers every year. He always looked forward to visits from his grandchildren and especially loved being a great grandpa.

John is survived by his two daughters, Julie Jones (Neil Lee) of Greenfield and Kathy (John) Hanson of Monticello, daughter-in-law Kate Jones of Hutchinson, grandchildren Nicholas Lee, Joanna (Lee) Zacchea, Marshall Jones, Emma Hanson, and Abby Hanson, step-grandchildren Jessica (James) Lewandowski, Kristin Berscheit, and great grandchild, Audrey Zacchea, and step-great grandchildren Domanik Dammann, Emerson Witte, and Margaret Lewandowski; He is also survived by three brothers, Jerome Jones of Paynesville, Paul Jones of Osseo, and Tim Jones of Corcoran, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl, Myron, Duane, and Glenn, his wife, Joan, and his son, Kenneth.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.