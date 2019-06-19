John F. Horn, 76, Lake Henry

December 14, 1942 - June 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for John F. Horn, age 76, of Lake Henry. John passed away peacefully on June 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Private burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, BOTH at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

John was born December 14, 1942 in Belgrade, MN to Edward and Alma (Reinhofer) Horn. He married Mary Ann Eiynck on October 29, 1963 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. He was best known as owner of Mary’s Country Catering in Lake Henry. He was an active, 22-year, member of the Lake Henry Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for most of those years. He started the Fireman’s Relief Association. He also served as a Board Member of the Paynesville Hospital and Area Senior Center. He was a member of Lake Henry Lions Club, Catholic Order of Foresters and a lifetime member of St. Margaret’s Parish in Lake Henry.

When John wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid card player. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Ann of Lake Henry, children Jeffrey (Jim Burt) of Texas, John of St. Cloud, Pamela (Justin) Ettel of Kimball, Sharon (Keith) Fuchs of Richmond, Lisa (Aaron) Lagred of St. Joseph, and Dean (Amy) of St. Cloud, 6 grandchildren Brittany Horn, Brett and Brooke Fuchs, Austin Lagred, and Kendra and Kylie Horn, siblings DeWayne (Doreen) Horn of St. Cloud, Diane (Dennis) Garvey of Watertown, SD, and Mary Jane Philabaum of Sauk Rapids and sister-in-law Marilyn Horn of Richmond as well as many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents, infant granddaughter McKenzie Horn, and brothers Dennis, Luverne, Edward and Francis Horn.