John Edward Heinecke, 81, Nisswa, formerly of Buffalo

April 30, 1943 - February 1, 2025

John “Jack” E. Heinecke, 81, of Nisswa, formerly of Buffalo, passed away on February 1st, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family.

Jack was born on April 30, 1943, to parents Gretchen (McCready) and Walter Heinecke in Minneapolis, MN. He honorably served in Vietnam in the United States Army.

Jack found enjoyment in the simple pleasures of hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also cherished moments spent with his family. His greatest joy was hitting the open road on his motorcycle, which his beloved dog Lucy got to enjoy too.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gretchen and Walter. He is survived by his children, Wendy (Keith) LaPlant of Buffalo, Scott (Kim) of Big Lake, Angie (Chris) Halverson of Nisswa; his beloved dog, Lucy; 7 grandchildren, Jake LaPlant, William LaPlant, Dareck Heinecke, Sara (Kevin) Heinecke, Meranda Heinecke, Madi Halverson, Reece Halvorson; 4 great-grandchildren, Kinzlie, Fisher, Mila, Harper; brothers, Jim (Kate), Jay (Shelley); sister Jill (Jeff) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2025, at Fort Snelling Cemetery.