John A. Steichen, 88, St. Joseph

March 22, 1933 - July 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John A. Steichen, 88, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. John passed away peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Roger Klassen, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in Heritage Hall.

John was born on March 22, 1933 in Adams, Minnesota to Alfred and Angeline (Bottema) Steichen. The family moved to a farm in Pearl Lake when John was a young boy. He enjoyed farming and helping out his family. He married Jeanette Rausch on October 4, 1960 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. He lived all of his married life in St. Joseph. John was employed with Cold Spring Granite until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

John treasured spending time with Jeanette, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years; Jeanette; children, Joyce (Dave) Salzer of St. Augusta, Marlys (Tom) Huber of St. Peter, David (Lynn) of Prior Lake, Mark (Kathryn) of Overland Park, Kansas, Joe of St. Joseph, Roger of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Yanke, Jennifer (Evan) Muntifering, Stacy (Thomas) Janson, Katelyn Huber (Nicholas), Michael Huber, Nathan (Hannah) Huber, Matthew (Eleanor) Huber, Rachel Huber, Steven (Paula) Steichen, Thomas (Laura) Steichen, Kara (Sean) Hendrickson, Jenna Steichen (Dan), Derek Steichen; great grandchildren, Eleanna Yanke, Mia Janson, Peter Steichen; siblings, Donald (Agnes) Steichen of Waite Park and Mary Ann (Clarence) Eull of St. Michael; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Steichen of Pearl Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marlys and Angeline Steichen, Agnes (Roger) Notsch, Kathryn (Lawrence) Schueller and Daniel Steichen.

Memorials are preferred.