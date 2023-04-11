John A. Koetter, 84, Richmond

January 18, 1939 - January 20, 2023

attachment-John Koetter loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN for John A. Koetter, age 84 who died January 20, 2023, at home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will start at 10:30 am. the morning of the service at the church.

John A. Koetter died January 20, 2023, of natural causes at his home. He was born in Roscoe, MN to Herman and Caroline (Meyer) Koetter.

John was a mechanic for Torborg Implement in Paynesville and later Elrosa Service Station before venturing out on his own.

He is survived by his sisters, Irene Rausch and Veronica Janssen; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Luella Seifermann; brothers, Othmar, Ervin, Roman, and Herbert.