John A. Brott, 71, Big Lake

February 17, 1949 - October 6, 2020

Memorial services celebrating the life of John A. Brott, 71, of Big Lake will be private. John passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

John was born on February 17, 1949 in Milbank, South Dakota to Louis and Caroline (Stolpman) Brott Sr. He graduated from Tech High School and from the St. Cloud Vocational College with a Machinist Degree. John married Mary Sowada on May 22, 2004. John was employed as a machinist for Brown-Boveri Turbomachinery in St. Cloud for ten years prior to Bondhus Corporation in Monticello where he remained until retirement.

John enjoyed collecting and repairing old phonographs, and collecting old records. John was also very caring, providing care for his mother for many years until her passing in 1992.

He is survived by his siblings, Marie Hoium of Madison, Minnesota, Sylvia (James) Hoihjelle of Rice, Louie Brott of Little Falls, and Judy (Mike) Schommer of Brainerd; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2017; parents, and siblings, Francis Brott, Louise Marie Brott and Rosina Nelson.