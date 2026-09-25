Avon — JoAnn C. Symanietz, 80, of Avon, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

JoAnn was born November 12, 1945. She is survived by her sons, Duane Symanietz (Angie) and Kevin Symanietz; granddaughter, Taylor; and sisters-in-law, Josephine Petron and Delrose Symanietz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Alvina Maehrеn; husband, Eugene; brother, Leo Maehrеn; and brother-in-law, Jim Petron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Father Gregory Mastey will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

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