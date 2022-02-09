JoAnn Idell Bauer, 87, St. Cloud

June 5, 1934 - February 7, 2022

Funeral services will be at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for JoAnn Idell Bauer age 87. She died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Jo was born on June 5, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Nicholas and Rosalie (Reiter) Hommerding. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952. She was united in Marriage to Robert J. Bauer on August 17, 1954 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

During the early years of marriage, JoAnn stayed at home raising her family of four children. Later she worked various jobs, but was primarily a seamstress, making 100’s of wedding dresses. In her later years, she worked at Westwood Elementary School in the lunch room. She did this until she was 85 years old.

She enjoyed her family. Her most cherished title was “Granny” and cheering on her grandchildren. She was an amazing lady who touched the heart of many.

She is survived by; her four children, Susan (Mark) Weirens of St. Cloud, Joe (Mary) Bauer of St. Cloud, Terry (Kristal) Bauer of Dassel, MN, and Ann (Ric) Lindahl of LaPorte, MN; 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; one grandson John Mathias McDougle; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Jo’s family would like to extend thanks to the Centra Care Wound Clinic and the many health care workers that have help their mother.