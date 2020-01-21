Joan M. Ogg, 83, Rice and formerly of St. Cloud

August 14, 1936 - January 21, 2020

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Joan M. Ogg, age 83 of Rice and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away very peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her son’s home. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud.

Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born August 14, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Thomas and Frances (Meyer) Weling. She married Dennis Ogg, they later divorced and he preceded her in death. In her retirement years Joan was an avid reader. Joan was a very caring, giving and forgiving mother.

Joan is survived by her children, Carroll of Rice, Michael of Sauk Rapids, Cindy (Gary) Zimmer of Gatesville, Texas, Bruce (Lori) of Foley and Jamie (Julie) of Foley; daughter-in-law, Bonita Ogg of Foley; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Richards of Cambridge and Carol Karls of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Patrick.