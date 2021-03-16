Joan H. Trader, 83, St. Cloud

August 21, 1937 - March 15, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends celebrating the life of Joan H. Trader, age 83 of St. Cloud will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Joan passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Ronneby.

Joan was born August 21, 1937 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Edward and Hazel (Walter) Strandberg. She married Duane E. Trader on June 9, 1973 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan was employed as an Operator by Northwestern Bell Telephone for many years; after retirement she operated a daycare from her home and was later employed by Crossroads Target until her final retirement. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #417.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Christina (Tom) Zwack of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Britta Landry; grandson, Jensin Landry; step-grandsons, Jered Zwack and Jeremy (Amanda) Zwack; and step-great granddaughter, Briella Zwack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Duane.

The joy of Joan’s life where her grandchildren. The family would like to thank St. Benedict’s Senior Community and St. Croix Hospice. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.