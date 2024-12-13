Jim “Luke” M. Cosgriff, 62, Big Lake

August 26, 1962 - December 11, 2024

Jim passed away on December 11, 2024 at the age of 62 at his home in Big Lake, Mn. surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life for Jim “Luke” Cosgriff will be on Friday December 27, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann family funeral home in Big Lake, MN. Visitation will be from 4-6pm and a service from 6-7pm.

He was born on August 26, 1962 to Stanley and Jean (Britt) Cosgriff in Saint Paul, MN. and he grew up in Morris, MN.

On March 9, 1997, Luke married Debbie Tracy in Las Vegas, NV. Together they welcomed two daughters, Nicole and Holly.

For 27 years he was an owner/operator long-haul truck driver. He is described as being able to drive to California and back with his eyes closed. Wanting to spend more time at home with family, he retired from long-haul trucking and went to work for Knife River where he spent the last 8 years.

Luke was known for being a gentle giant and a simple man who took his time enjoying his morning coffee and always had a glass of bourbon in the evenings. He was always willing to help a friend in need. He loved to jump on his Harley and ride all day with his family and friends. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and working on projects in his shop. Luke was a strong, fun loving, passionate man who loved his family and friends deeply.

Left to cherish Luke’s memory are his wife of 27 years, Debbie; daughters, Nicole and Holly; sister, Peggy (Gary) Weiman; and many other friends and family members.

Luke is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father-in-law, Russel Tracy.