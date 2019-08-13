Jerome ‘Jerry’ Post, 79, Rice

January 17, 1940 - August 10, 2019

Jerome ‘Jerry’ Post, age 79, of Rice passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Memorial Mass for Jerry will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Rev. Tom Becker will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4-8 PM at Immaculate Conception Church with Parish Prayers at 4 PM. Visitation will continue after 10 AM Wednesday also at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Jerome James Post was born January 17, 1940 in Cold Spring, Minnesota the son of William and Anna (Schwartz) Post. He graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1958 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy where he was trained as an aviation electrician. He spent his career working for the city of St. Cloud as a firefighter for over 26 years, retiring in 1990. On July 5, 1965, Jerry was united in marriage with Phyllis Mossman at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple raised their family in St. Cloud until moving to Little Rock Lake.

Jerry was very active in the East side VFW Post 4847 and a member of the Little Rock Lake Association. He was always there to help neighbors with a project. He enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, working on cars, playing miniature golf, and tinkering on anything and everything. He kept his mind sharp doing puzzles, cryptograms, and jumble words. Jerry always enjoyed a game of cards with friends or family. He treasured spending winters in Arizona with Phyllis and their friends; always willing to help others and having fun calling Bingo. Jerry especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and granddogs.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Dana Post-Viswanathan (Steve Beck) and LeAnn (Shawn) Erickson; grandchildren: Kyle (Dana) Viswanathan, Keenan (Chelsea) Viswanathan, Otis (Melanie) Morris, Kashanie (Richmond) Swift, Bethany Erickson (fiancé: Brian Barlow), and Logan Erickson; great-granddaughters: Elise, Jessa, and Stella Viswanathan; brother, Wally Post; sisters-in-law, Delphine Post and Janice Post; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Larry, Betty, Teresa, Katie, Les, Carl, Al, Willie, Donald, Joe, Mary Ann, and Dennis.