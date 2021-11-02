Jerome J. Diederich, 86, Sauk Rapids

March 15, 1935 - October 30, 2021

Mass Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Jerome J. Diederich, age 86 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 12th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church. Eagles Aerie 622 will pray at 6:00 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus Bishop Marty Council 3603 at 6:30 p.m., and parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 12th at the funeral home.

Jerry was born March 15, 1935, in St. Cloud, MN to Carl and Catherine (Thelen) Diederich. He was the oldest of 13 siblings and grew up in Mayhew Lake, where he spent most of his life. He married Carol Ann Smoley on December 16, 1967 and spent 40 years with her until her passing in 2008. Jerry loved making memories with his family and spent many summers traveling in their Winnebago to many different destinations all over the country. After retirement he spent many summers fishing at his cabin in Pine River and many warm winters down in McAllen, TX. He had a long successful career in sewing machine sales and repair and took pride in his business, JD Sewing Center. He was well known in Central MN for his exceptional skill for over 25 years. He enjoyed many different interests and hobbies including hunting, fishing, traveling, playing cards and cribbage, and his many cars- especially his prized Cadillac. Jerry had a brilliant mind and a generous heart. He was a strong family man and even stronger in his Catholic faith. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Bishop Marty Council 3603, and Eagles Aerie 622 in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his children, Michele Fjelstad of Darwin, Michael of Darwin, Edward of Rice, Alisa Nelson of Grove City, Loren (Miranda) of Mounds View; brothers and sisters, Marlene Maurer of Swanville, Carol (Fred) Grant of Beaver Dam, WI, Leo (Marlys) of St. Cloud, Rita (Harvey) Legatt of St. Cloud, Rich (Mitzi) of Coon Rapids, Tom (Donna) of St. Cloud, Don of Sauk Rapids and Butch of Sauk Rapids; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; brothers, Kenneth, Robert, and Alvin; sister, Betty Koopmeiners; son-in-law, Neil Fjelstad; and great-grandson, Mason James.