Jeffrey (Jeff) A. Roering, 68, St. Joseph

February 19, 1955 - July 9, 2023

Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Jeffrey (Jeff) A. Roering, 68, of St. Joseph will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Jeff passed away with family by his side at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, July 9th after a long illness. Family and friends may call between 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Jeff was born on February 19, 1955, in St. Cloud to Herbert H. and Imogene A. (Bloch) Roering. He was a proud graduate of Apollo High School. Jeff married Jayne Emslander on May 20, 1983, in Sauk Rapids; Jayne predeceased Jeff in death in 2018. Jeff worked in formal men’s clothing retail in a variety of locations, most recently at the Men’s Warehouse. He also owned his own business, J.R.’s, which sold formal men’s clothing.

Jeff was passionate about Minnesota sports, especially cheering for and attending Minnesota Wild Hockey games. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, furthering his eBay store specializing in antiques Tonka trucks, and traveling.

Jeff is survived by a son, Andrew (Andy) of Cortland, NY; brothers and sisters Gary (Edith) Roering of Sun City, AZ, Sharon (Timothy) Hall of St. Cloud, Linda (Gregory) Bruestle of Rice and Randie (Patrick) Falk of Waite Park. Jeff is also survived by a large, loving extended family.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law Elizabeth “Buzzie” Heim Dorothy Klimmek, and Kathy Moeller, brothers-in-law Richard Heim, Mark Meemken, Lloyd Klimmek, Sr and Philip Moeller, and sister-in-law Kathy Emslander.

The family would like to thank the staff of Coburn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Orthopedic, St. Cloud Hospital, and the Quiet Oaks Hospice for their exceptional care of Jeff.