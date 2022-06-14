Jed M. Schneider, 59, Ogilvie and formerly of Princeton

March 5, 1963 - June 12, 2022

attachment-Jed Schneider loading...

Jed M. Schneider, age 59 of Ogilvie and formerly of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton with visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Jed Mark Schneider was born to Sherman “Mark” and Karen (Clemens) Schneider on March 5, 1963, in Stillwater. He grew up in the Princeton area and graduated from Princeton High School. After graduating, he worked for a short time at Tamarack Drywall and then as a job site supervisor for Drywall Supply for over 20 years. He was married to the love of his life, Brenda Kay Herold, on September 13, 1999, in Spearfish, SD, and in their marriage, he adopted Brenda’s family as his own. They built their home in Ogilvie in 2006, where they enjoyed over 20 acres of beautiful land together.

Jed was an outdoorsman who loved spending time in the woods cutting and gathering wood, riding ATVs, and spending time enjoying nature. He loved to get the family together and make amazing barbecue, burgers, or steak for the whole family. He and Brenda loved spending every year taking a trip to the Blue’s Festival in Duluth, a tradition they have done for over 15 years. Above all else, Jed was always willing to help anyone in need as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, neighbor, and friend to all who knew him.

Jed is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Lance (Rebecca) Steinemann, Sarah (Changa Parker) Steinemann, Travis (Bobbie) Schneider, and Matthew (Cara) Steinemann; grandchildren, Kayla Furnstahl, Zachary (Brittany) Amundson, Bo Steinemann, Elijah Steinemann, Jada Steinemann, Isaiah Chilson, Stephen Parker, Lincoln Schneider, Hudson Schneider, Keyanna Anderson, Brenden Steinemann, Maya Sluss, Sebastian Raya, and Gavin Raya; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Oliver, Morgan, Scarlett, and baby Pearl on the way; mother, Karen Schneider; sisters, Jill “Annie” Papesh and Penny (Britt) Rohlfs; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Mark Schneider; and grandson, José Maria.