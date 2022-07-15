Jeanne Ann Cornell, 91, Cold Spring

October 1, 1930 - July 14, 2022

attachment-Jeanne Ann ACornell loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia, MN for Jeanne Ann Cornell, age 91, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jeanne was born on October 1, 1930, in Pontiac, MI to Harlan W. and Maxine L. (Jacobs) Fogal. She moved to Virginia in 1947; graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and from St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing, Duluth, MN in 1951. Jeanne married Kenneth Earl Cornell on January 26, 1952, in First Methodist Church, Virginia, MN. Jeanne worked at Virginia Municipal Hospital, Lenot Peterson Clinic, and Eveleth Nursing Home. In 2017 she moved to Cold Spring to be near family.

She loved to knit, tell jokes and was always reading two books. Jeanne enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends in Virginia and Farkle with her friend from Cottage Court and John Paul Apartments. Jeanne was active in church, a PEO member, packed meals for Meals on Wheels, and drove for Road to Recovery.

She is survived by her children, Brett (Sue) Cornell, Harlan Cornell, Kathleen (Steven) Kollmann; brother, Richard F. Foqal; 11 grandchildren, 19-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Cornell (1980); parents; in-laws, Phyliss Foqal (2011), Adolph Cornell (1956), Hilda Mattson (1980); and grandson, Kevin Cornell (2018).

Thank you to Assumption Community and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jeanne.